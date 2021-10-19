Early Black Friday Gaming Deals 2021: The Best Xbox and PlayStation 5 Consoles, Games, and More

Despite the fact that Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, the gaming offers will be available throughout the month. Some stores, such as Walmart, Newegg, and Best Buy, have already started holding early events in October.

The Washington Newsday has put together a list to where you can find the best gaming discounts right now to assist you navigate all of the many updates and sales.

Black Friday Deals on Xbox One X and PlayStation 5

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will almost certainly become more readily accessible in November. In terms of restocks, it’s been a dry time in recent weeks, with most merchants opting to conserve inventory in advance of Black Friday.

While new Xbox and PS5 machines are likely to be announced in November, whether or not they will be reduced is another story entirely. Due to an ongoing microprocessor shortage, next-gen consoles have been in extremely high demand for nearly a year. As a result, merchants have no motivation to provide them at a lower price.

When it comes to the PS5, Sony’s own official storefront will undoubtedly be selling the systems. PS Direct has announced that a refill event will be held in November. Click here for additional information on how to sign up for this.

Black Friday Video Game Deals

Video games will, without a doubt, be included in Black Friday promotions. Speaking of which, a few major titles have already been discounted, although there aren’t many examples of this yet.

For example, on the Best Buy website, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PS5 is presently advertised for $19.99, which is effectively half price. Marvel’s Avengers, which has also been reduced to $19.99, is the same.

In general, Best Buy has a lot of games on sale right now because it recently started its early Black Friday event. In addition to the titles listed above, you can save money on Godfall, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, and Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, with some of these games available for as little as $10.

The following is a list of. This is a condensed version of the information.