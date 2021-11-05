Early Black Friday 2021 offer on Amazon Echo Dot for less than £10.

Although Amazon’s Black Friday sale isn’t yet complete, the biggest deal may have just arrived as the retailer began offering early discounts.

The Echo Dot, Amazon’s voice-activated smart home device, is on sale for £9.99 in a Black Friday promotion that takes use of an internet sales trick.

In the Amazon Black Friday sale, the Amazon Echo Dot third generation has been lowered from £39.99 to £24.99.

When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the deals?

Because this isn’t the most recent Echo Dot (the fourth generation was released earlier this year), the retailer is willing to discount it during Black Friday.

Using a second online offer, you can save even more money on the Echo Dot, bringing the price down to about £10.

When new customers spend £15 or more on Black Friday goods, including Amazon’s products, cashback website Topcashback will give them £15 in cashback.

It means that individuals who sign up here and order the Amazon Echo Dot will receive £15 cashback in addition to Amazon’s discount, bringing the total price down to just £9.99.

The price will be the lowest available for Black Friday, beating out comparable offers from Currys and Argos. Other Amazon gadgets that can be used with the cashback include the fourth-generation Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, Amazon FireStick TV, and more.

Although Amazon has not yet begun its Black Friday sale, several merchants, such as Superdrug and Boots, have already begun offering discounts.

Black Friday officially takes place this year on Friday, November 26, 2021.