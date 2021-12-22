Early Access for ‘Ready Or Not’ tops Steam’s Bestselling Games List.

After a long and tense development cycle, Void Interactive’s tactical FPS game “Ready Or Not” was ultimately launched on Steam as an Early Access title, dominating the rest of December’s releases as one of the platform’s bestselling and highest-rated titles.

“Ready Or Not” launched Early Access on Saturday, allowing a slew of fans who have been clamoring for a new “SWAT”-style FPS to finally get their hands on it. Because of its gritty atmosphere, thrilling gunplay, and surprising encounters, the game has received near-universal praise from the hardcore FPS community since its release.

“Ready Or Not” has had a consistent stream of gamers since its introduction. The average number of players was 11,058 on SteamCharts, with a high of 14,813, which is outstanding for a new Early Access game.

What’s more impressive is how well the game has been received on Steam and social media. “Ready Or Not” now has 6,489 user reviews on Steam, with 96 percent of them being favorable, earning it an Overwhelmingly Positive rating.

Many of the player evaluations commended Void Interactive for their commitment to realism. The playerbase has enthusiastically welcomed player movement, suspect and civilian behavior, weapon handling, and other features.

Some users, on the other hand, complained about defective AI and confusing bot squadmate controls.

Civilians and suspects might occasionally stare into space or engage in other strange behavior. Meanwhile, AI squadmate controls were found to be a bit challenging to use.

The size of the map in relation to the game’s objectives was also a point of contention. Most scenarios ended up being hide-and-seek games in which participants had to search every room in a big map for a single suspect or other similar objective. Many players would be frustrated by this, especially given the game’s slow pace.

Regardless, many hardcore FPS fans have gravitated for “Ready Or Not” because to its excellent execution, especially since there haven’t been many games in the slow and tactical FPS genre released recently. Fans of the original “SWAT” games will enjoy “Ready Or Not,” and the game will only improve as the developers continue to release repairs and upgrades.