Early Access Date Confirmed by ‘Battlefield 2042′ Developer; Tech Test Invites Reportedly Going Around

Following months of speculation about the “Battlefield 2042” Early Access date, game developer EA has finally confirmed the date on which special edition owners will be able to play the game, while new information suggests the beta could begin soon due to tech test invitations being sent to select regions.

EA has stated that “Battlefield 2042” will be available for early access on October 15, a week before the game’s formal release. The gaming studio has not revealed the new early access release date since the news of the game’s delayed release.

Since then, the “Battlefield 2042” Early Access date has been the subject of much discussion in the community. Thankfully, EA recently revealed that special edition owners, as well as those who pre-ordered the game, will be able to get their hands on it a week before the November 19 release date.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent words of support over the last 12 hours or so – it means a lot to all of us on Team Yellow Heart #BATTLEFIELD. As we get closer to November 19, I’ll be assisting in the answering of queries. On September 16, EA Lead Community Manager Adam Freeman tweeted, “To better clarify the below, Early Access Equals Nov. 12.”

Aside from early access, the game’s beta, which was supposed to launch in September, has been pushed back. In October, EA and game developer DICE are expected to disclose the beta dates and specifics.

However, according to early tech test invites circulating, it appears that the announcement could happen very soon. Industry insider Tom Henderson tweeted, “Interesting enough, EA also sent out a survey for playtesters today for a 1-hour period between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.”

“There’s no news on what the game is, but the poll questions were all about first-person shooters. “There are no technical restrictions either; all you need is a computer or laptop, a microphone, and a webcam,” the insider added.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.