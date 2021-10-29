E-cigarettes may be prescribed by the NHS, but they are still not encouraged.

To assist individuals quit smoking, the NHS may make e-cigarettes available on prescription.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is investigating into making e-cigarettes available on the NHS after fresh research shows they can help people quit smoking.

This might make England the first country in the world to allow doctors to prescribe e-cigarettes as a medical product.

If a product is approved by the MHRA, clinicians can then decide whether an e-cigarette should be prescribed to NHS patients to help them stop smoking on a case-by-case basis.

Nonsmokers and children are still strongly urged against smoking electronic cigarettes.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, applauded the latest step made in the manufacturer licensing process.

“Whether it’s our COVID-19 vaccine deployment saving lives or our innovative public health policies reducing people’s risk of serious illness, this country continues to be a global leader in healthcare,” he said.

“Allowing for the prescription of a regulated e-cigarette on the NHS has the potential to address the enormous differences in smoking rates across the country, assisting people in quitting smoking regardless of where they live or their background.”

Although e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, expert reviews from the United Kingdom and the United States have concluded that regulated e-cigarettes are less toxic than smoking.

E-cigarettes with a medical license would have to pass much more stringent safety tests.

While smoking is the largest preventable cause of premature mortality in the UK, there are still over 6.1 million smokers in England.

In England in 2020, e-cigarettes were the most popular aid used by smokers attempting to quit, and they have been proved to be highly beneficial in assisting individuals attempting to quit.

People who use an e-cigarette in conjunction with local Stop Smoking services have among of the best success rates when it comes to quitting smoking, with up to 68 percent quitting successfully in 2020-2021.

The government will soon release a new Tobacco Control Plan, which will lay out the steps needed to make England smoke-free by 2030.