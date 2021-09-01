Dustin Moskovitz Net Worth: The Facebook executive’s fortune has increased by $13 billion as a result of the pandemic.

Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded Facebook with then-Harvard roommate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, has seen his fortune increase by more than $13 billion in the last year and a half.

Moskovitz’s fortune rose during the COVID-19 epidemic from $9.3 billion in 2020 to an estimated $23.2 billion as of Wednesday, according to Forbes. Moskovitz was rated 107th on the outlet’s list of the world’s richest billionaires for 2021, up over 40 places from his position on the list for 2020.

The majority of the 37-year-old internet entrepreneur’s riches derives from his estimated 2% investment in Facebook, despite the fact that he hasn’t worked there since 2008.

As the stock market suffered with the global health crisis, Facebook’s shares originally fell below $147 per share in mid-March last year. According to USA Today, the company’s stock had skyrocketed to more than $276 a share by October 2020, resulting in Moskovitz’s net worth increasing by more than 80 percent in just six months.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has sold several hundred million dollars worth of Facebook stock since the firm went public in 2012.

Moskovitz, who is eight days younger than Zuckerberg, was the world’s youngest millionaire for several years until 2014, when both Snapchat founders beat him out.

In 2008, Moskovitz quit Facebook and co-founded Asana with software programmer Justin Rosenstein, who had previously worked at Google and Facebook.

Their web and mobile apps were created to assist teams in tracking, organizing, and managing workflows. Asana made $142 million in revenue in 2019 and was valued at $1.5 billion.

Shawn Fanning and former Facebook executive Dave Morin co-founded Path, a mobile photo-sharing and messaging service. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg was the largest angel investor in Path. In 2011, Google offered $100 million for it, but in 2015, they sold Path to Kakao, a South Korean internet business, for an undisclosed fee. Its services were stopped three years later.

Moskovitz is also involved in charitable endeavors. In 2011, he and his wife Cari Tuna co-founded the charity foundation Good Ventures. The couple planned it such that the foundation’s funds would be depleted by the time they died. Since its founding, Good Ventures has given more than $100 million to GiveWell charities such as the Schistosomiasis Control Initiative, the Against Malaria Foundation, and the Deworm the World Initiative.

The couple is also one of the founding members of the Open Philanthropy Project. Brief News from Washington Newsday.