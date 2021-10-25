During Liverpool’s thrashing of Man United, Jesse Lingard clears up a video of supporter ‘abuse.’

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United has spoken out about the backlash he experienced from his own fans after United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

At Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s team dominated with three goals from Mohamed Salah, as well as scores from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

While Liverpool’s offense was slick and merciless, United’s defense was a disaster, with the team lacking cohesiveness and a number of key players at the back committing routine errors.

With the score at 4-0 at halftime, some United fans chose to leave Old Trafford, while others chose to stay and cheer on their team to the end.

Others expressed their displeasure with the players warming up, and a video of Lingard talking with a fan surfaced after the game.

The United player, who came on as a late substitute, took to Twitter to explain what transpired.

Lingard exclaimed, “It wasn’t abuse!” “He said ‘work harder,’ as if I wasn’t already doing it every day! and I stated at the end of it, “I’m not even on the pitch!”” Following the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer, Solskjaer has preferred a number of attacking players, and Lingard has battled to gain minutes for the Red Devils this season.

The England international impressed while on loan at West Ham United in the second half of the season. In the summer, he was linked with a permanent move to the London Stadium, and Newcastle United has recently been suggested as a possible target.