During an interview, a voice actor may have accidentally confirmed ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’

Unintentionally, a voice actor may have announced that Monolith Soft is working on “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” or a new installment in the hit series.

The most recent information about “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” came from Gamerant, which detailed an error made by one of the game’s voice actors during a recent interview.

The above-mentioned dialogue was uploaded to YouTube by a user known as Din’s Meteorite.

The creator of the content spoke with Jenna Coleman, a voice actress best known for her work as Clara Oswald in “Doctor Who” and as Melia in “Xenoblade Chronicles.” The voice actress discussed her part as Melia in “Future Connected,” an epilogue to “Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.”

Additionally, the voice actress stated that she believed another game was in development. She later stated that she was confused whether she was even permitted to say that.

While this could be a typographical error, it should not be taken as an official confirmation that “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” is in development.

There is a possibility that the voice actress made an error. Additionally, it is possible that Monolith Soft intended to make the game but changed its mind.

However, considering the franchise’s expanding popularity, the likelihood of a new series episode appears to be high. Additionally, it has been a commercial success for both Monolith Soft and Nintendo.

In the first quarter of this year, rumors concerning “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” began to circulate online. It began when Yasunori Mitsuda, the composer of “Xenoblade Chronicles” indicated he was planning for a massive recording session scheduled for April. Additionally, he stated that the project would feature his largest work in years.

The composer was instantly presumed to be working on “Xenoblade Chronicles 3.” Later in the year, it was reported that Mitsuda’s music would be performed by ACE, a band that had previously collaborated with Nintendo on several projects, including “Xenoblade Chronicles” and “Xenoblade Chronicles 2.”

“Xenoblade Chronicles” is a well-known action role-playing game series created and published by Monolith Soft. The game is accessible exclusively on Nintendo gaming consoles. “Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition,” the latest installment, was released last year.