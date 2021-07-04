Dunelm customers are lining up to buy an £80 floor length mirror that is described as “beautiful.”

The retailer is recognized for keeping customers up to date on its homeware products, producing a lot of buzz on social media.

Dunelm shared a snapshot of its Apartment Leaner Mirror on Instagram, which was initially posted by @twoboysandafrenchie and is presently on sale for £80, down from £100.

“A Sunday well spent brings a week of content,” the merchant stated beside the photo. “How are you going to spend yours?”

The picture received a lot of likes and comments from anxious admirers who can’t wait to get their hands on the mirror.

Shoppers labeled the mirror “beautiful” and “wonderful” beneath the photographs, and promptly tagged friends and family members, telling them to look for it in their local stores.

One user said, “Wow, this is lovely,” while another noted, “Stunning.”

A fifth exclaimed, “I adore this mirror,” and a sixth added, “How lovely.”

“Love this mirror….love this look,” remarked another.

The Apartment Leaner Mirror from Dunelm costs £80 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.