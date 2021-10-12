Due to the same unusual disease, a mother loses both of her children.

After losing two babies to a rare disease, a bereaved mother has spoken up about her loss.

Claire Li, 47, from Bootle, has lost two children to Edwards’ syndrome, a rare but life-limiting disorder. Her first child, Hope, died in utero at 18 weeks, and her second, Arlo, lived only 20 days.

Claire’s 12-week scan with Hope revealed concerning symptoms, prompting the diagnosis of Edward’s Syndrome. Six weeks after the scan, Hope passed away.

“We were told the chances of it happening again were extremely tiny, and that we wouldn’t have another kid as a result of it; any subsequent pregnancy would be fine,” Claire added.

“After everything that had happened with Hope, every week that Arlo remained strong was like a small gift.”

Despite a healthy 12-week ultrasound, Arlo was diagnosed with Edwards’ Syndrome in utero, and Claire gave delivery via C-section at 39 weeks.

“We didn’t want him in suffering, and if they intubated him, he would have been in far more pain,” Claire continued. It was reassuring to know that the nurses and physicians were in the same boat as us. Arlo impacted everyone, and I knew they were doing everything they could for him.

“Arlo stands for Always Remember to Love Others, because all he knew in his brief life was love,” the celebrant remarked during his funeral. That was it; he didn’t know anything else.” The most common cause of Edwards’ syndrome is spontaneous genetic changes that arise during fertilization.

The survival rate is low, and while some children do live to see their first birthday, many newborns do not.

The organization Same But Different, which offers a voice to real-life experiences, has put together an exhibition for families affected by Edwards’ syndrome and Patau’s syndrome.

It went live today, during National Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15).

“Baby loss sometimes feels like a whispered secret,” said Ceridwen Hughes, a photographer and founder of the Same but Different charity.

“No one knows what to say to a bereaved parent, and many people are embarrassed to even mention the child’s name for fear of inflicting further distress, but the parents I’ve spoken to crave.”

