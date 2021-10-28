Due to the impending torrential rain, all drivers are advised to stay off the road for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain, advising motorists to exercise extra caution.

The warning is in effect until tomorrow evening in north Lancashire and Cumbria, when the weather is expected to become more showery.

The heavy rain, according to forecasters, might cause spray and make driving difficult.

National Highways advises drivers on motorways and important A roads in the northwest to drive to conditions and take extra care in heavy rain, such as reducing speed, driving with dipped headlights, and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles to allow for stopping.

“National Highways’ around-the-clock regional operations centre at Warrington and its operational control centre at Penrith will be actively monitoring conditions along portions of its highways like the M6 and A66,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“National Highways traffic officers and maintenance personnel will be on standby tonight and tomorrow at depots across Lancashire and Cumbria to respond to any rain-related incidents.”

Drivers should also pay heed to messages shown on overhead electronic signs.

On a dedicated webpage, full advice is available, including precautions for driving in heavy weather and the steps National Highways will take to manage any issues.