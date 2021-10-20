Due to medical advice, the Queen was compelled to cancel her visit.

The Queen’s visit to Northern Ireland has been canceled due to medical advice.

Today, the 95-year-old queen was set to embark on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The visit will not take place, according to a spokesman for Buckingham Palace, because The Queen has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

“Her Majesty is in high spirits,” he continued, “although she is sad that she will not be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had planned to attend a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

“The Queen extends her heartfelt greetings to the people of Northern Ireland and hopes to visit them in the future.”

The decision of Queen Elizabeth II is not thought to be related to the coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace refused to say if the Queen had had her booster Covid-19 vaccination, but given her age, it’s probable she has.

At Windsor Castle, the country’s longest-reigning monarch is resting.

The Queen has had a busy schedule, and on Tuesday evening, she held a big global investment event at Windsor Castle.

At this time, she is anticipated to attend events related to the Cop26 climate change conference, which will take place in Glasgow at the end of the month.

The Queen turned down the Oldie of the Year award on Tuesday because she believes she does not fulfill the criteria, thinking that “you are only as old as you feel.”

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the reign – next year, only five years shy of her 100th birthday.