Due to abuse of the report system, ‘New World’ players are being banned.

According to reports, certain “New World” players have been temporarily banned from the game after being targeted by coordinated mass-reporting from other users, resulting in unfair advantages for the abusers’ factions.

After players discovered that they might win territory conflicts by prohibiting the enemy’s top fighters from playing, mass-reports and auto-bans have become increasingly popular in “New World.” According to PC Gamer, various posts from wrongfully banned gamers have surfaced on “New World’s” official forums and subreddit, and the problem does not appear to be going away anytime soon.

Half of a 100-player group was banned, according to one Reddit user, after gamers from the opposing faction misused the system just before a scheduled territory battle. As a result, the defending group is at a significant disadvantage in terms of both personnel and fighter caliber.

Unfortunately, since the game’s beta, “New World’s” automatic ban system has been in effect. This doesn’t inspire much confidence in whether or not anti-abuse precautions will be included in future patches, especially given Amazon Game Studios has made contradictory assertions about how the ban system works, as PC Gamer pointed out.

Some Amazon moderators and customer care employees indicated that players who violate a certain number of reports will be instantly banned for 24 hours, while others stated that each report is thoroughly evaluated by a human before bans are imposed.

According to Dexerto’s claim, CouRage, a “New World” and 100 Thieves broadcaster, was shut out of his account when people maliciously reported him en masse. The streamer tried to contact “New World’s” official Twitter account, but got no response.

Because of the abuse of the ban system, several players have stopped using “New World’s” chat channels for fear of being mass-reported for the most insignificant of reasons. Some players were supposedly banned for voicing opposing viewpoints, while others were allegedly banned for no apparent reason.

Amazon has yet to make any statements about “New World’s” ban mechanism, and the business has yet to explain how bans are issued. By contacting New World Support, players who have been wrongfully banned can have their punishments overturned.