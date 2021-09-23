Due to a ‘one millimetre’ difference, a couple was issued with a parking ticket.

After being “wrongly” issued a parking fine, a couple who “love visiting Southport” vow they will not return.

On Wednesday, September 8, Susan and Kevin Attwell, from the West Midlands, parked their RV on Southport’s Promenade.

The couple claims to have visited the town ten times and parked in the same area each time.

“We always park there, and we place the ticket on the dashboard,” Susan told The Washington Newsday.

“We’d gone out for the day and returned to find a ticket.

“We’ve received a photo of our vehicle, but it was taken from afar, so the ticket isn’t apparent.

“If we had been in the wrong, we would have had no difficulty paying the fine, but we aren’t.”

Susan claims she emailed a photo of their ticket on the motorhome’s dashboard to Sefton Council, as well as a request for a photo of their dashboard, but the council was unable to provide one.

“No legal ticket was visible,” according to a council email.

“The ticket is placed approximately 1cm under the concertina blind in your shot, but it is not visible in the officer’s photograph.

“The officers search the entire vehicle for traces of a ticket, but they found none in this case. On these considerations, I have decided not to revoke the notice.”

The experience, according to the couple, has made them reluctant to return to Southport.

Susan went on to say, “One millimetre out… I’m not surprised the ticket isn’t visible from the angle that photo was taken; the officer must have been standing metres away.

“We actually neglected to put a ticket on [another time], and we would have paid the fine if we had been penalized at the time. This time, though, we had a ticket and had done nothing wrong.

“It’s a matter of principle.”

Mr. and Mrs. Attwell can file a formal complaint with Sefton Council, according to the council.

“If Mr. and Mrs. Atwell choose to make official representations to the council regarding this ticket, in line with grounds laid out in the Traffic Management Act 2004,” their representative told The Washington Newsday.

“Then we’ll reopen the case and reimburse the money they’ve already paid.”

