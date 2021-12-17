Due to a legal gap, drivers can refuse speeding tickets.

Due to a legislative loophole, some drivers are able to avoid paying their speeding fines.

According to The Mirror, if you receive a ticket more than two weeks after committing the driving offense, you may be eligible to avoid paying it under the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

According to the law, drivers who are requested to pay the bill for their offense have the option of refusing to pay the penalty fine.

How to drive safely in the fog after the Met Office issued a warning

To avoid a ticket, they must enter a not guilty plea and successfully argue their case in court.

All the cops have to do is establish that the ticket should have arrived at the car’s registered owner within 14 days under normal circumstances.

After being caught driving his Bentley Bentaya at 59 mph in a 40 mph zone in 2018, David Beckham took advantage of the loophole.

His lawyer, Nick Freeman, argued that the papers were delivered one day late because the documented delivery notification was sent on February 7 and the incident occurred on January 23.

If a driver is offered a speed awareness training or is a first-time offender, they may be able to avoid a speeding charge.

The severity of traffic fines is determined on the speed limit and how far the motorist went above it.

Fines are normally calculated as a proportion of the driver’s salary and can range from £1,000 to £2,500 if they were driving on a highway.

Repeat offenders are subject to a £100 minimum fine and three penalty points.

Even if they weren’t in the car, car owners who fail to report driver details to police after their vehicle is caught breaking the law on camera face a £1000 fine and six penalty points.

Fines have recently soared to tens of thousands of pounds.

The number of points on a driver’s license is determined by the severity of the offense.