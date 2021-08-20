Due to a damaged stairlift, a couple is sleeping downstairs and will be replaced.

After The Washington Newsday reported on their situation, a housing association whose occupants were sleeping on chairs in their living room after their stairlift broke has stated it will replace the lift and has secured interim accommodations for the family.

On Sunday, Jean and George Price were at their Eastham home of 42 years when the stairlift that Jean, 63, relies on owing to mobility concerns, stopped operating.

They were told the stairlift had to be “condemned” after three days of being “shuttled” to three different hotels by their housing association Magenta.

After initially offering them a temporary bungalow in Birkenhead and suggesting the alternative of a “care home,” both of which the couple rejected, their daughter, Lisa Price, told The Washington Newsday yesterday that they had resorted to sleeping on chairs in their living room and using a commode because Jean cannot access her upstairs bathroom.

Jean, 63, and George, 68, both of whom have a variety of health difficulties, were told by Magenta that they would need to apply for a grant to have their stairlift, which Magenta had been servicing and insuring, replaced – a process that could take eight weeks or more if successful.

Lisa said the situation has left her mother Jean, who has mental health issues as well as mobility issues, and her father George, who has dementia and is set to begin cancer treatment next week, “disoriented” and “distressed,” with the fear of losing their home of decades if they accept the bungalow offered in Birkenhead.

The Washington Newsday reported Monday that Magenta Living has secured temporary hotel accommodations for the couple and has placed an order for a new stairlift, which should arrive in six to eight weeks.

“Magenta Living is sorry that Mr. and Mrs. Price’s stairlift is not operating and for the great trouble this causes,” a spokesman for the company said.

“We selected a hotel for them to stay in when we originally thought the stairlift could be repaired and were waiting for parts.

