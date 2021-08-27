Due to a character name controversy, a new ‘Overwatch’ narrative arc has been delayed.

Following Activision Blizzard’s reckoning over their alleged mistreatment and harassment of employees, and since one of the game’s protagonists shares a name with a developer who is embroiled in scandal, work on a new narrative story for “Overwatch” has been impeded.

Blizzard had intended to create a new “Overwatch” tale centered on the popular character Jesse McCree, who is also named for one of the game’s now-retired devs. The corporation is currently dealing with a slew of sexual harassment charges, and the former developer was caught in the middle of it.

Blizzard is currently working on renaming the game character to more accurately match the company’s standards.

The change of McCree’s name will take some time, and the devs are working to make sure it doesn’t disrupt the game’s chronology or established history. Because McCree is scheduled to play a crucial role in the events of the new “Overwatch” story arc, this choice has unwittingly impacted Blizzard’s plans to release it. Once the issue with the character’s name has been resolved, the development of this new arc will most likely move forward.

The narrative arc was supposed to be launched in September with new story beats and game material, but issues with McCree and the reflection of his name on Blizzard’s virtues caused the developers to postpone the release until later this year. A new FFA map, on the other hand, will be released next month.

Following this occurrence, future characters will no longer be named after real individuals, according to Blizzard. The firm claims that doing so will underline the fact that “Overwatch” is located in a distinct universe and that the game is the result of their entire team’s work.

McCree’s name change is currently being worked on, and Blizzard will keep the fanbase updated as soon as fresh information becomes available. Meanwhile, the “Overwatch” patch cycle will continue as usual.

The Activision Blizzard case in California is still underway. Until the larger issue is rectified, this may create more delays or disruptions in the developers’ efforts.