Drivers have been issued a warning about car accidents caused by severe weather.

The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ warning for Storm Arwen, which is expected to strike Liverpool.

This covers situations where the motorist fails to account for weather conditions such as snow, ice, or fog.

CarMats.co.uk’s Managing Director, Ash Young, warns: “When the weather is too severe to drive safely, drivers are advised to stay off the roads. If you choose to drive in hazardous conditions, you must accept complete responsibility for yourself, any passengers, other road users, and your vehicle.” However, because drivers have little control over the weather, the penalty may be perceived as unjust.

However, motorists have the power to decide whether or not to drive in hazardous situations, as well as to alter their driving habits to assist mitigate the impacts.

Despite the fact that snowy or icy weather may have contributed to the cause of an occurrence, you may still be held liable under the law.

If you are engaged in an accident while it is raining, you may face the following consequences:

A charge under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for ‘Careless Driving,’ which carries a penalty of 3 to 9 points and an unlimited fine.

A charge under Section 2 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for “Dangerous Driving.” If you’re found guilty, you could face jail time, a mandatory driving ban, and a lengthy re-test.

Top ten driving tips during adverse weather

CarMats.co.uk has revealed its top advice for driving safely in the snow and ice to ensure that drivers keep themselves and others safe when driving in inclement weather.

– Clear any snow and ice from all of your windows, including the screens. Make sure the mirrors are sparkling and the windows are free of dust.

– Make sure your lights are in good working order and that your license plates are visible and readable. Remove any snow that might fall off your automobile.

