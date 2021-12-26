Dramas from the BBC and ITV that will be broadcast on television in 2022.

The number of British television dramas produced in the previous several years has surely increased dramatically.

BBC dramas may appear to rule supreme with shows like Killing Eve and Line of Duty, but direct competitor ITV is no stranger to producing captivating dramas as well.

The new year, 2022, will bring a slew of new fascinating dramas to our screens, starring some of the country’s most well-known actors in riveting storylines.

“As the pandemic continues to dominate our lives and influence our experiences, I am more aware than ever that drama can bring a little joy, a little relaxation, and a little escape to people’s lives,” said Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. The desire to hear and tell stories has always been there.