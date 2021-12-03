Dr. Mundo Rework Guide for ‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’.

Dr. Mundo’s aesthetic and gameplay updates are now available in “Wild Rift,” and they’ve radically changed how some of the champion’s abilities are used. Thankfully, Dr. Mundo’s identity as a heavy frontline bruiser hasn’t changed, so players shouldn’t have any trouble relearning how he works.

Dr. Mundo is still an excellent solo Baron laner or jungler. Without detracting from his general simplicity, his new powers have given him a clearer direction in terms of how he’s meant to be played.

For “Wild Rift,” here’s a quick primer to playing the updated Dr. Mundo, as well as some of his greatest builds and rune combinations.

Playing Tips for Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo is a master at disrupting the opposition team by plunging headfirst into squishy backliners while assuming full responsibility for his team’s damage. HP goods help him a lot because they improve his damage while also increasing his survival.

When laning, use Infected Cleaver and the new Blunt Force Trauma ability to clear minions and poke out the enemy with Infected Cleaver and the new Blunt Force Trauma ability, which grants increased basic attack damage for Dr. Mundo’s next attack while launching anything it kills back, damaging all opponents in the way.

When your HP dips below 50% in a team fight, use Maximum Dosage first, then Heart Zapper for extra damage and healing. To allow teammates some breathing room, try to stick to enemy carriers as much as possible.

Dr. Mundo’s Best “Wild Rift” Builds

Dr. Mundo’s core items remain the same as previously. Prioritize HP and defense stats, with some damage items thrown in for good measure. For players to follow, here’s a typical Baron lane Dr. Mundo build: These items will provide Dr. Mundo with the requisite survivability while also providing him with some excellent damage improvements. Maximize Infected Cleaver first, then Blunt Force Trauma, and finally Heart Stopper.