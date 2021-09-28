Dohalim Gameplay Tips in ‘Tales Of Arise’

In “Tales of Arise,” the lord of Elde Menancia has more than a few tricks under his sleeve. Dohalim combines Law’s rapid melee combat style with Shionne and Rinwell’s offensive and supportive spellcasting styles to create a truly hybrid character in terms of gameplay.

Dohalim’s availability to a wide range of melee strikes and astral artes makes him a little confusing at first glance, especially for those who don’t intend to use him as their primary fighter. Dohalim’s seemingly large kit, on the other hand, is one of his greatest assets, since it allows him to be extremely adaptable.

Here are some pointers for playing as Dohalim in “Tales of Arise.”

Playing Style of Dohalim

When playing as Dohalim, players have the option of going full melee, full spellcaster, or a mix of both.

With his staff, he can perform a series of extended, multi-hit assaults as well as astral artes that can annihilate enemies in a matter of seconds. Dohalim can defend the party by providing buffs, healing, and resurrection.

When Dohalim perfectly evades an attack, he obtains a significant self-buff, similar to Law. His staff gains greater range and damage when empowered, which can be upgraded even further through his skill trees. Melee-focused players should strive to maintain this perk active at all times so that their combos can deliver the maximum damage.

Alternatively, players that enjoy casting spells should always aim for downed or broken adversaries, as Dohalim’s casting periods can be considerable.

Players should also aim to equip spells that neutralize an enemy’s elemental affinity.

Dohalim is the only member of the group who has easy access to the Dark element, which makes him especially valuable against Light-based foes.

Combos and Dohalim Artes

Here’s a basic Dohalim melee combo, as well as some astral artes for spellcaster builds:

Elusive Deity is a Dark talent that throws adversaries into the air, while Catapult and Seismic Rupture are ideal filler arts to utilize in between basic hits. The aerial arts outlined above are excellent for keeping adversaries hanging in the air before using Tornado Drive or Eagle Rage to finish them off.

Bloody Howling is a fantastic ability that can be used to do damage invisibly while performing standard combinations. When dealing with immobilized foes, Air Pressure, Stalagmite, and Execution are the greatest options.