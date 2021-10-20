Dogs have been trapped for weeks by lava from a Spanish volcano; a drone company has devised a plan to rescue them.

Aerocamaras said on Tuesday that its drone operators have been granted permission to save the dogs by dropping a net on each one and whisking it away to safety.

The dogs will be carried 1,466 feet above the lava in this mission.

The volcano on La Palma has been erupting for about a month and shows no signs of stopping. The dogs have been entirely shut off from all food and water sources.

“Technically, it is the most difficult thing we have done,” Jaime Pereira, CEO of Aerocamaras and the mission’s leader, told Telecinco in Spain.

The dogs have been kept on high alert; they appear to be emaciated and weak, with no way out of their current situation. “For weeks, they’ve been eating very little. They may arrive or they may be terrified by the drone. We are completely reliant on their response “According to Reuters, Pereira said.

Aerocamaras announced their plan to fly drones to the dogs and deliver food to them on Thursday. They will assess the region for a means to carry them out using the drone while doing so.

Over the course of a few days, they hope the dogs will become accustomed to the drones. The company claims that they will eventually use food to entice them closer, after which they will drop a cargo net to safely secure them and air transport them across the lava.

“We require calm and attention due to the intricacy of the operation,” Aerocamaras tweeted on Tuesday.

Because each net can only contain 50 pounds, the goal must be accurate. This implies that each dog will have to be executed one at a time and must be exactly timed, as Pereira described to Telecinco.

He said, “Either we take them out or they won’t be alive in a few days.”

According to Reuters, the drone operator will have four minutes to lure the dogs and another four minutes to fly them out due to battery life.

