Dog that was unable to walk due to unknown injuries is suddenly free and ‘unstoppable.’

After three major spinal surgeries, a five-year-old rescue dog is finally able to walk.

Rio’s owner, Emma Walsh, never lost up hope that he would walk again, and the dog is finally on the mend thanks to her determination.

The Terrier/Frenchie hybrid was found in excruciating pain on a Spanish mountain, and no one knows what caused his injuries. However, he later developed many shattered discs in his spine.

Rio needed another spinal surgery after the first to repair a new set of broken discs. He lost his ability to walk and the sensation in his bladder and bowels, so Emma decided to get him a pram so he could still go for walks.

Rio required a third procedure due to the fragility of his spine, which cost £6,000, and he has been recovering for four months.

Rio is surprisingly walking after his battle. He’s regained movement in his tail, as well as feeling in both his bowels and bladder, which are both functioning at about 90%.

“We purchased him small support boots and they have really been a Godsend,” Emma, 31, from West Kirby, said. He’s unstoppable now that he knows how to wield them.

“The surgeon stated that he didn’t expect him to return this time and that he would be living in a pram. We, on the other hand, knew how to cope with it and were ready to take it on. It’s now just a matter of accepting the fact that we have a dog with specific needs.

“He need a crate, and you must modify your home to his requirements, but he is a tough little dog.” It would have been a mistake if I had given up on him after his third surgery.” Rio used to go around in a pram, which he still does for longer outings and relaxing, but his non-slip support boots have allowed him to not only walk, but also run.

Emma has a total of five dogs, three of whom are rescues. “The future seems bright for him,” she remarked. It is hoped that this will not happen again, but nothing can be guaranteed.

“It’s been challenging with the other four dogs running around.””

