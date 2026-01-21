Dock Workers Push for Captain Ruto’s Term Extension Amid Port Success

The Port of Mombasa faces a crucial decision as its Managing Director, Captain William Ruto, approaches the end of his three-year term in March 2026. In an unprecedented move, the dock workers and local lobby groups have rallied behind Ruto, urging the government to extend his contract. Their support comes as a result of his leadership, which has seen the port break records and restore order to a sector that once struggled with corruption and inefficiency.

Workers Demand Stability

The 4,000-member workforce at Mombasa port, one of Kenya’s busiest, has united in their call for Ruto’s term extension. Under his leadership, the port has surpassed 2 million TEUs in cargo handling, a remarkable feat that has helped the facility regain competitiveness, particularly against the rival Port of Dar es Salaam. The workers credit Ruto’s hands-on approach, highlighting his deep understanding of the port’s operations. A senior union official noted, “We’ve seen MDs come and go, mostly in police land cruisers. Captain Ruto is one of us. Why remove a proven leader to bring in a politician?”

The support from local organizations, including the Cardinal Youth Association and Kaya Elders, further strengthens the push for Ruto’s renewal. These groups warn that removing him could pave the way for the return of the “cartels” that once plagued the port, potentially reversing years of progress.

The Cartel Backlash

However, not everyone is pleased with Ruto’s tenure. Unnamed sources suggest that individuals who lost lucrative tenders are backing a smear campaign against the MD, preferring a more malleable leader to one who prioritizes efficiency and integrity. Despite these efforts, Ruto’s supporters remain adamant, focusing on the tangible improvements made during his tenure.

As the clock ticks toward March, the decision now lies with President William Ruto, who must decide whether to prioritize economic performance or yield to political pressures. This renewal could serve as a key indicator of his administration’s commitment to merit-based leadership in key parastatals.

The logistics sector depends heavily on the stability of the Port of Mombasa. A change in leadership could have widespread implications, affecting not only Kenya but the entire East African region, including cities like Kampala, Kigali, and Juba. For the workers at the port, the message is clear: consistency has driven success, and Captain Ruto must remain at the helm to keep the operation on course.