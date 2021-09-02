Do You Have Your Driver’s License on Your iPhone? States that will be the first to see the feature.

Apple stated on Wednesday that its “digital ID” driver’s license function is now officially secured in several states. Users will be able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as evidence of identification at participating airport security checkpoints.

Arizona and Georgia are presently working to be the first states to implement the function, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah also on the list.

In a news statement, Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said, “The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is a critical step in our ambition of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet.”

Although Apple did not provide specific dates, ID services are likely to be accessible this autumn via a software update.

“At a later date, participating states and the TSA will share more information about when support for mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet will be available in each state, as well as which TSA airport security checkpoints and select lanes will be available first,” according to the press release.

Users who want to add their ID to their phone must first scan it, then go through a standard facial ID screening to verify their identity. They would also conduct a Face ID or Touch ID verification in front of an agent while using the function at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint to further establish their identification.

In a press release, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, “This new and creative mobile driver’s license and state ID project with Apple and states around the country will provide a more smooth airport security screening experience for travelers.”

“Through this program, TSA will be able to give an extra degree of convenience to travelers by allowing more possibilities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

All identifying information stored on the iPhone will be “encrypted and safeguarded against manipulation and theft,” according to Apple, with only the owner having access to it.

According to CNBC, the functionality was first announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, when the company revealed that it was working on the technology alongside the TSA.

"We are ecstatic that the TSA and so many states have already jumped on board to help bring this to reality for passengers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already doing so.