‘Do I appear to be in a good mood?’ – Steven Gerrard reacts to Newcastle United transfer speculation.

Following the departure of Steve Bruce this week, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United’s manager was fired after the club was bought for £300 million by a Saudi-led consortium.

Gerrard, the current Rangers manager and a former Red, is one of the names mentioned in connection with the position.

Gerrard takes over as Rangers manager in 2018 after spending time coaching in Liverpool’s academy following his retirement. He won his first Scottish Premiership title last season.

Since the takeover was completed two weeks ago, he’s been connected with the Newcastle position.

However, when asked about the rumors after their Europa League victory over Brondby on Thursday night, Gerrard distanced himself from them.

“Do I appear to be in a good mood?” Do I appear to be at ease? Then don’t bother asking me foolish questions “He told BT Sport after the game.

When asked about the takeover last week, the former midfielder responded to rumors once before.

“I believe what’s going on at Newcastle is interesting,” Gerrard stated.

“If anyone deserves a break, it’s the Geordie fans, in my opinion.

“However, I don’t really get involved in speculating on a personal level.”

Gerrard does not appear to be interested in moving to the Premier League at this time.

Following his departure from Roma at the end of last season, Paulo Fonseca is currently the bookies’ favorite.