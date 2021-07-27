DLC Leaks for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege Of Paris Reveal Release Date, Trophies, and More

Ubisoft, a French video game firm, earlier revealed plans to provide additional post-launch content for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” but did not specify when the next downloadable content will be released. Several leaks have already surfaced, possibly revealing the exact release date of the forthcoming game expansion, as well as the prizes that will accompany it.

CriptAssassassINI, who claimed to have received a photograph from a follower, released the first leak on Twitter recently. The graphic appears to represent the release date of “Assassin’s Creed: Siege of Paris,” which was set for Aug. 5 on Xbox. The listing has already been deleted from the Xbox page, and it appears that the individual used the Windows version of the storefront.

While it’s safe to assume that the error was merely a placeholder, this isn’t the first time the Windows Store has inadvertently announced the release date of a forthcoming game or expansion. In addition, August 5 falls on a Thursday, which is when game developers and publishers typically release expansions for their games.

The pre-release trophy list for the forthcoming Siege of Paris DLC was leaked a few days ago on PSNProfiles. It’s a fan-favorite site for keeping track of game and expansion trophies. Nine trophies were supposedly added to the PS4 version of the game, according to the website.

There are prizes for anything from achieving the game’s major objectives to side missions and eliminating specific targets on the list. A trophy is also awarded to players who successfully pet cats. Cats were introduced to the game in the earlier “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids” DLC, and it appears that the domesticated creatures are making their way to Paris as well.

The release date for the “Siege of Paris” DLC has yet to be announced by Ubisoft. As a result, the discovery of these breaches on the internet comes as a shock.

The latest edition in the popular “Assassin’s Creed” series is “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.” In November of 2020, the game was launched. It may be played on a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.