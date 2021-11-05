DJI Announces the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine Flagship Drones.

On Friday, Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJ, officially launched its much-anticipated drones, the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine, with the most costly bundle costing over $5,000.

The DJI Mavic 3 Cine, which costs $4,999 and has the best specifications, is the more expensive variant. It has a 1 TB SSD packed in and can shoot Apple ProRes 422 HQ footage at 5.1K at up to 50 frames per second.

This function gives you a lot more flexibility when editing in tools like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, or DaVinci Resolve. The DJI Mavic 3 does not, however, have ProRes or a built-in 1 TB SSD like the Mavic 3 Cine.

It does, however, use the same dual-camera system with a 4/3 CMOS sensor and can video in 4K at 120 frames per second. It can also take images with a resolution of 20 megapixels. In addition, both versions have a hybrid zoom lens with a digital zoom range of up to 28x.

Both the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine models are equipped with the latest higher density batteries, which, according to DJI, can provide up to 46 minutes of flying time on a single charge. It’s a significant improvement over the current best flight time offered by drones on the market, which is approximately 30 minutes.

Both variants have video transmission from the drone up to a distance of 15 kilometers. Furthermore, they both have upgraded sensors on all sides to ensure a safe crash. Furthermore, both offer object-tracking flight modes to assist users in capturing cinematic footage with minimal effort.

DJI’s latest drones include omnidirectional obstacle detecting, with sensors that can detect things up to 200 meters (650 ft) away. The DJI Mavic 3 basic version costs $2,199 and includes the drone, remote controller, extra propellers, a carrying strap, and a joystick.

The new DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 drones are a powerful bundle for amateurs and professionals alike. While they are more expensive than their predecessors, they come with significant enhancements that justify the higher price.