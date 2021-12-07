Discord’s Christmas ‘Snowsgiving’ Sound Alerts are driving you crazy. Here’s How to Disable Them.

If you don’t want Discord’s new “Snowsgiving” alerts turned on, they can be rather annoying. This article will show you where to find the essential settings in your app and how to turn on or off the noises.

With Christmas overlays, end-of-year recaps, seasonal features, and wintery graphics in full gear, many apps are getting into the festive spirit. While this is all in good fun for the most part, if you just want a typical experience, it can be a little bothersome.

This was most noticeable in the most recent Discord upgrade, which added a strident message notification that rapidly became irritating.

This week, the famous instant messaging service launched its Snowsgiving theme. The cosmetic changes here are rather harmless on their own, but they are paired with a sound pack that appears to have been created with the explicit intention of driving users insane.

This is how the Discord Snowsgiving sound pack sounds.

NEXT MV GIVE SIYEON A KATANA (@GIVEDCWEAPONS) https://twitter.com/3iBHjQMPWt 7th of December, 2021 Imagine the regular Discord alarm noises, only a few octaves higher and with the wood of sleigh bells, if you’ve been spared the tinny earache. Some of the alternate noises aren’t too unpleasant, but others (such as the “Voice Disconnected” signal) are too piercing to handle. Many people have compared it to a terrifying jump fright.

To its credit, the Discord team has listened to user complaints and has now made Snowsgiving something you must actively choose to participate in. In other words, unless you turned on the new sound pack voluntarily, you shouldn’t be subjected to it any longer.

However, there may be some users who remained hooked into the app prior to the update and are still subjected to the annoying messages. This article will show you how to change your settings if that’s the case for you (or if you genuinely want to restore Snowsgiving).

How to Change Discord’s Snowsgiving Theme

If you like, you can turn off the full Snowsgiving motif. To do so, go to Discord’s settings menu and click on the little gear symbol in the top right corner. This is a condensed version of the information.