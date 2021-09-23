Discord and YouTube are collaborating to test a video integration feature.

Discord and YouTube appear to be working together to add a new video-viewing feature to the VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform.

Discord has apparently begun testing a new service called Watch Together, only weeks after YouTube ordered two popular Discord music bots, Groovy Bot and Rythm, to go offline. The said feature has been released on select Discord servers, which will enable users to watch videos together.

According to a fresh story from The Verge, Watch Together is comparable to Discord’s built-in option for broadcasting user displays to others.

The new feature was developed with YouTube in mind and comes with options to create playlists and provide other members the chance to control video playback.

Although Watch Together is not the same as Rythm and Groovy Bot, members can use it to listen to music through YouTube in Discord. The messaging platform warns members, however, that they may see ads during YouTube videos.

When it comes to the specifics of the new feature, Discord is tight-lipped.

“As a company based on innovation, we’re continually experimenting and inventing features we hope our users will enjoy,” a Discord representative told Engadget.

“We don’t have anything more to share right now, but stay tuned,” the spokesperson added.

Since the feature is only available to select members, there is a chance some Discord users may not see the Watch Together feature for now.

The test run reportedly started Wednesday, with a much wider beta launching in the coming weeks. Rumors have it that Discord should have this new feature officially running for everyone by the end of October.

After YouTube sent cease and desist letters to Discord bots Groovy Bot and Rythm, the new feature was released. These are two fan-favorite tools for playing music from YouTube, Spotify and other streaming services directly on Discord.

YouTube’s move forced these apps to shut down. It is currently available on Discord’s Game Labs server.

Discord has been updating other parts of its platform over the past months. It changed the platform’s logo in May and announced in July that it would add threads to allow further interaction.