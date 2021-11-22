Dirk Kuyt, a former Liverpool player, discusses why Jurgen Klopp’s team is so strong.

The impact of Liverpool’s strong press in the 4-0 win over Arsenal has been lauded by Dirk Kuyt, who said the fan reaction is like ‘having an extra player on the pitch.’

Kuyt, who was known for his hard work ethic during his six-year stint with the Reds from 2006 to 2012, is glad to see that current boss Jurgen Klopp is continuing that trend.

The Reds pressed Arsenal aggressively throughout Saturday’s game, forcing the Gunners to make a number of errors.

Nuno Tavares made one of those errors when he threw the ball into Diogo Jota’s path and was left red-faced as the Portugal international calmly tapped past Aaron Ramsdale.

Kuyt commented on Liverpool’s pressing system’s efficacy, saying: “The way this Liverpool team does the high press at the moment is one of their best traits.

“It’s incredible how intense it is, how they retrieve the ball and generate opportunities from it.

“Diogo Jota’s press conference for the second goal against Arsenal was incredible. But then you have to recover the ball and slow down.

“When you press, you should go all out, but when you have the ball and need to beat a defender and then the goalkeeper, you should be a little more relaxed and take it slower. It’s a difficult skill to master, but one that Jota, Salah, and Mane have all demonstrated.

“It’s also crucial to see how the spectators react to the team’s pressuring of the opponent. It’s as if there’s an extra player on the field “In his Liverpool FC column, the Dutchman wrote:

“I can tell you from experience that having the crowd behind you when you’re giving it your all to press high helps a lot.”