Dinosaur List from ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’: Every Dino, Pterosaur, and Marine Reptile
You can breed and care for up to 75 dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2.
This is a significant gain over the previous version, which featured less than half as many species when it first appeared in 2018. In the original Jurassic World Evolution, there were only 37 dinosaurs in the game’s base version (plus five extras for the deluxe edition).
Having said that, additional packs were later added to the mix, bringing the number up to 67. As a result, while many of the dinosaurs in the recently released sequel will be familiar to veteran theme park management, there are some new additions.
The game also includes a few more terrestrial reptiles, as well as aerial pterosaurs and maritime assets (both of which were significantly omitted from the previous installment).
Many players will probably overlook the minute differences between some of the species here, as it’s often simply a matter of having slightly longer snouts or a different number of horns. Most sauropods, for example, have essentially the same appearance, with the exception of possibly having more vertical necks or shorter limbs.
With that in mind, don’t anticipate every dinosaur in the Jurassic World Evolution 2 zoo to be wholly unique, though there will undoubtedly be some standouts.
Dinosaurs in the base game of ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2′
Every dinosaur featured in Jurassic World Evolution 2 is listed alphabetically below. The ones who are newcomers to the franchise have been marked with a star (mainly the aquatic and flying creatures).
Acrocanthosaurus
Albertosaurus
Allosaurus
*Ankylosaurus Amargasaurus
Apatosaurus
Archaeornithomimus
Baryonux
Brachiosaurus
Camarasaurus
Carcharodontosaurus
Carnotaurus
*Ceratosaurus Cearadactylus Cearadactylus Cearadactylus Cearadactylus Ce
Chasmosaurus
Chungkingosaurus
*Compsognathus Coelophysis
Corythosaurus
Crichtonsaurus
Deinonychus Cryolophosaurus
Dilophosaurus
*Diplodocus Dimprphodon
Dracorex
Dreadnoughtus
Dryosaurus
Edmontosaurus
Elasmosaurus
Euoplocephalus
Gallimimus
Giganotosaurus
Gigantspinosaurus
Herrerasaurus
Homalocephale
Iguanodon *Icthyosaurus
Indominus Rex Indoraptor Kentrosaurus Maaradactylus *Maiasaura Liopleurodon Majungasaurus Mamenchisaurus Metriacanthosaurus *Muttaburrasaurus Mosasaurus Nasutoceratops Nigersaurus Nodosaurus Olorotitan Ouranosaurus Pachycephalosaurus Parasaurolophus Pentaceratops PlesiosaurusPolacanthus Proceratosaurus Pteranodon *Sauropelta Qianzhousaurus Sinoceratops Spinosaurus Stegosaurus Struthiomimus Stygimoloch Styracosaurus Suchomimus Torosaurus *tapejara Triceratops Troodon Tropeognathus *Tsintaosaurus Tylosaurus*Tyrannosaurous Rex Velociraptor’Jurassic World Evolution 2’ Deluxe Edition Dinosaur List In addition to the above dinosaurs that are featured in the base game, those who purchase the deluxe edition of Jurassic World Evolution 2 will also get the following.
Attenborosaurus
Geosternbergia
Huayangosaurus
Megalosaurus
Pachyrhinosaurus
Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox One S. The original game was offered on Xbox Game Pass earlier this year as part of the weekly Epic Games Store freebie.
source type=”image/jpeg” 1 of 6 This is a condensed version of the information.