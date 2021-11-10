Dinosaur List from ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’: Every Dino, Pterosaur, and Marine Reptile

You can breed and care for up to 75 dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

This is a significant gain over the previous version, which featured less than half as many species when it first appeared in 2018. In the original Jurassic World Evolution, there were only 37 dinosaurs in the game’s base version (plus five extras for the deluxe edition).

Having said that, additional packs were later added to the mix, bringing the number up to 67. As a result, while many of the dinosaurs in the recently released sequel will be familiar to veteran theme park management, there are some new additions.

The game also includes a few more terrestrial reptiles, as well as aerial pterosaurs and maritime assets (both of which were significantly omitted from the previous installment).

Many players will probably overlook the minute differences between some of the species here, as it’s often simply a matter of having slightly longer snouts or a different number of horns. Most sauropods, for example, have essentially the same appearance, with the exception of possibly having more vertical necks or shorter limbs.

With that in mind, don’t anticipate every dinosaur in the Jurassic World Evolution 2 zoo to be wholly unique, though there will undoubtedly be some standouts.

Dinosaurs in the base game of ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2′

Every dinosaur featured in Jurassic World Evolution 2 is listed alphabetically below. The ones who are newcomers to the franchise have been marked with a star (mainly the aquatic and flying creatures).

Acrocanthosaurus

Albertosaurus

Allosaurus

*Ankylosaurus Amargasaurus

Apatosaurus

Archaeornithomimus

Baryonux

Brachiosaurus

Camarasaurus

Carcharodontosaurus

Carnotaurus

Ceratosaurus

Chasmosaurus

Chungkingosaurus

Compsognathus

Corythosaurus

Crichtonsaurus

Cryolophosaurus

Deinonychus

Dilophosaurus

Dimprphodon

Diplodocus

Dracorex

Dreadnoughtus

Dryosaurus

Edmontosaurus

Elasmosaurus

Euoplocephalus

Gallimimus

Giganotosaurus

Gigantspinosaurus

Herrerasaurus

Homalocephale

Icthyosaurus

Iguanodon

Attenborosaurus

Geosternbergia

Huayangosaurus

Megalosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox One S. The original game was offered on Xbox Game Pass earlier this year as part of the weekly Epic Games Store freebie.

