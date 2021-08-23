Devs tease a possible new content expansion for ‘Outriders.’

After a recent patch preview hinted at the possibility of new features and material coming to People Can Fly’s third-person looter shooter “Outriders,” a significant content expansion could be on the way.

More bug fixes and balancing tweaks were made possible by the last “Outriders” patch, which made several opponents feel more balanced to fight against. What’s more intriguing is that, as Forbes points out, the developers may be hinting at a major content increase in the future.

SE Toby, a senior community manager, provided an explanation of the newest patch as well as a few notes from the rest of the developers to the r/Outriders subreddit. They also stated that Square Enix and People Can Fly are working together to “improve and expand the core ‘Outriders’ experience on all platforms” in addition to the list of fixes and changes.

The developers have also stated that they are reallocating their assets and labor to the creation of new content and the execution of some of the most requested features by the community. The words “New Horizon” were scrawled in the message, potentially referring to the expansion’s name.

At the very least, “New Horizon” proves that the devs aren’t finished with “Outriders,” despite the fact that the majority of the game’s user population is. According to Steam Charts, the game’s average player count on Steam has dropped to 1,227, however it’s worth remembering that this figure excludes gamers on Game Pass and consoles.

Square Enix earlier stated that “Outriders” was a huge success for them. The idea of a content extension or possibly the start of a new and lucrative series for the Japanese game developer and publisher was initially fueled by this statement. However, much of the time and work put into the first few months of “Outriders” was spent correcting game-breaking bugs and balancing the game’s numerous features.

Since its release, “Outriders” has come a long way, and the majority of its major technical flaws have been addressed. Players who were unable to enjoy the game owing to issues can now do so without jeopardizing their inventory.

Fans who want more “Outriders” content will have to wait until the game’s makers provide more information about the game’s future.