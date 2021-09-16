Devs for ‘Battlefield 2042′ confirm rumors of a delay.

After speculations circulated on the internet that “Battlefield 2042” would be delayed, EA acknowledged that the game will be delayed, albeit only slightly.

The developers announced in a tweet that the release of “Battlefield 2042” has been delayed owing to “unforeseen circumstances” relating to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has slowed development. The release date has just been pushed back by one month, so fans won’t have to wait long.

The game was supposed to come out on October 22nd. Due to the delay, it will now be available on November 19.

“Given the game’s size and breadth, we had assumed that our teams would be back in their studios together as we approached launch. We feel it is important to take extra time to deliver on the vision of ‘Battlefield 2042′ for our players,” DICE Studio GM Oskar Gabrielson said in a statement. “With the current conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take extra time to deliver on the vision of ‘Battlefield 2042′ for our players,” Gabrielson said.

Despite the demands of fans for more information on the development of “Battlefield 2042,” DICE has been unusually quiet regarding the game’s development, despite the fact that the game’s release is only a few months away. When the delay was announced, fans’ fears were fulfilled, although not everyone was pleased with the news.

Hearing the news of the delay, some Reddit users exhaled a sigh of relief. Based on leaked footage from the technical alpha and a recent teaser highlighting the game’s Specialist classes, fans believed the game was just not ready to be published in a matter of weeks. Some people thought the graphics of “Battlefield 2042” were murky, while others thought they were rough around the edges.

However, other gamers are not optimistic about the new release date. Some players are skeptical that a month will be enough to perfect the game. Other “Battlefield” fans, on the other hand, are simply relieved that the game won’t be delayed until 2022 like so many other games set to release this year.

The next open beta will not be affected by the game’s launch delay, according to DICE, but fresh information will be released “later this month.”