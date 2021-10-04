Developers of the game “Bullets Per Minute” discuss the lack of haptic feedback and optimizing the game for consoles.

Bullets Per Minute (BPM) has seen numerous alterations since its transition from PC to platforms. The DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, however, will not be supported in any way, despite the development team’s suggestions for how it may be used.

BPM is a classic shooter with a modern musical touch (in the manner of Quake). The core notion is that some movements, such as cocking a shotgun, squeezing a fire trigger, or performing a typical dodge roll, can only be performed by timing them with the rhythmic heavy metal music.

Because of this need that you must battle to the beat of the music, many people have compared BPM to a cross between Doom and Guitar Hero. There is a rogue-like element to this game, as you explore procedurally generated dungeons with randomized monster placements and unpredictable prize drops.

Bullets Per Minute, in summary, indiscriminately samples from a variety of genres and influences to create a unique experience. It’s not strange, then, that it drew such a large following when it was released on Steam in September 2020.

Bullets Per Minute Optimization for Consoles

It was only a matter of time before BPM made the transition to PlayStation and Xbox, thanks to positive reviews and a lively community. On Tuesday, October 5, a console port of the game will be released.

This updated version was overseen by the original developers, David Jones and Josh Sullivan. In an exclusive interview, the UK-based duo, known collectively as Awe Interactive, detailed how they adjusted their game for various platforms.

“When we were building BPM in the first place, we weren’t completely sure how we were going to distribute it,” Sullivan said of how they got started. We knew we wanted to build this game, but we didn’t know how to go about it.

"We didn't know if it would be a PC-only release or if it would be accessible on consoles as well at the time. We considered releasing it on GamePass and making it a PlayStation exclusive, but in the end, we decided against it.