Developers of ‘The Ascent’ on ‘Cyberpunk 2077′ Parallels: ‘There Is Going To Be a Giant Overlap’

In a number of respects, The Ascent evokes comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077, including a very similar environment, similar mythology, overlapping themes, and even some similar gameplay mechanics. While the developers at Neon Giant are well aware of the similarities, they believe they have done enough to set their game apart from the pack.

This website chatted with the crew in an exclusive interview to learn more about how they created The Ascent’s environment and their reaction to CD Projekt Red stealing their thunder.

Creating the Archology of the Ascension Group

The Ascent is a twin-stick shooter set in a dystopian future with a few RPG features thrown in for good measure. In the game, you play as an indentured contractor who has been working for a megacorporation for years, one that also happens to own the space station where you live. When the company goes bankrupt, the entire village is thrown into disarray, and everyone is left to fend for themselves.

You, on the other hand, see this as an opportunity to build a name for yourself as a hired gun. Throughout the campaign, you will fight various foes and earn new riches as you go through the levels of “The Ascent Group Archology” (essentially a corporate-owned city in the shape of one large skyscraper).

For example, when you start at the basement tier, all you’ll be doing is shooting feral mutants with a dirt-cheap pistol, but as you progress through the universe, things will gradually get more difficult. You’ll soon be fighting local gangs in the slum section, and you’ll finally get to rub shoulders with the Archology’s elite near the top of the skyscraper.

Tor Frick, co-founder of Neon Giant and one of the game’s creative directors, stated of the premise, “It’s a self-contained location.” We didn’t want to do this epic, multi-planet story […] It’s also thematically appropriate because you’re continually moving up in the world, both metaphorically and literally.”

Arcade Berg (Neon Giant’s other creative director and co-founder) points out that the isolated environment also allowed them to impose limitations in the game without. This is a condensed version of the information.