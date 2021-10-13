Details on the ‘Rocket League’ Haunted Hallows 2021 and How to Unlock Batmobile Cars have been revealed.

“Haunted Hallows,” Rocket League’s annual Halloween event, will shortly return to the vehicular soccer game.

Psyonix, the game’s developer, has revealed some details about the next event, which will this year focus on Batman and his rogues’ gallery of foes. Special challenges, a limited-time mode (LTM), cosmetic awards, a new arena, and, of course, a selection of Batmobiles will be added to the item shop as part of this DC licensed content.

The Caped Crusader has already made the transition to Fortnite this year, but his time in Rocket League will be limited. This is due to the fact that the Haunted Hallows event only lasts 18 days, after which everything will be taken down (except for items that have been purchased with credits).

Here’s everything Psyonix has said so far about the update, including what it includes and when it’ll be released:

When will the Haunted Hallows 2021 event take place?

We announced last week that Rocket League has a limited-time James Bond event that will finish on October 13th.

The next day, October 14, Haunted Hallows will take over the 007 content. The Halloween celebration will then last until November 1st, leaving you only 18 days to enjoy all of the spooky treats.

In Rocket League, here’s how to get the Batmobiles unlocked.

With Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows event, comic lovers will be able to live out their superhero fantasies as three different versions of the Batmobile will be available in the item shop.

The classic Tim Burton model (from 1989), Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy, and the behemoth driven by Ben Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice are all examples.

The automobiles, as well as the accompanying “Bat-Signal” goal explosions, are available in a bundle. This deal will set you back 2,000 credits, or $20. Individual pricing details for the items can be found on the official Rocket League blog here.

