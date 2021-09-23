‘Destiny 2’ Warlock Builds: Best Loadouts For PvE.

In PvE, warlocks may use elemental abilities to cause havoc, making them incredibly valuable members of any fireteam. Warlocks may fill any gaps in a team’s loadout or give essential support through their Rifts and Wells of Radiance with the correct loadout.

There are numerous potential Warlock loadouts available. Here are some of the most efficient Warlock gear combos for clearing even the most difficult PvE content for those who want an idea of what to build for.

Lunafaction Dawnblade

Since the release of Well of Radiance, this loadout has been a mainstay for raids and dungeons. Lunafaction boots grant increased weapon range and reload speed to Guardians standing on a Rift. The benefit is determined by the Rift type utilized.

What the game doesn’t mention is that Well of Radiance triggers both of Lunafaction’s bonuses. The increased damage and faster reload speed are ideal for melting raid bosses, allowing players to fire as many rounds as possible in a short amount of time.

Nezarec’s Sin with Graviton Lance

The Nezarec’s Sin helmet works well with any Void weapon, but Graviton Lance is one of the finest alternatives for clearing large groups of weak foes.

Graviton Lance causes enemies to explode and spawn target-seeking Void projectiles, making it powerful against hordes of Thralls, Dregs or other similar enemies. After scoring a Void kill, these Void explosions feed the Warlock’s Void abilities via Nezarec’s Sin, which enhances the energy recharge of all skills.

Ager’s Battle Harmony

A catalyst-empowered Ager’s Scepter trace rifle pairs extremely well with the Mantle of Battle Harmony, as the chest piece can continuously feed the weapon the Super energy it needs to keep its catalyst active.

Ager’s catalyst allows the weapon to fire a stronger beam of Stasis energy at the cost of slowly draining Super energy. Battle Harmony mitigates this by refunding Super energy after every Stasis kill. This combo can be further enhanced with armor mods and Stasis passives.

Sunshot Protocol

Phoenix Protocol can grant almost back-to-back uses of Well of Radiance when used in the right situations. Every kill while inside a Well of Radiance will refund Super energy to the Warlock. This effect counts kills from allies as well.

A weapon with Dragonfly or Firefly can help Warlocks make the most out of this effect, but as far as primary weapons go, Sunshot can provide the most value. Killing an enemy with Sunshot causes the target to explode,. Washington Newsday Brief News.