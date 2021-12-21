‘Destiny 2’: Hunters Get A New PvE Stasis Build.

The 30th Anniversary update for “Destiny 2” introduced significant adjustments to abilities across all classes and sub-classes. While these adjustments were largely created with PvP and forthcoming sub-class reworks in mind, they also had an impact on the present PvE sandbox in “Destiny 2.”

Since the huge patch, a particular Revenants build has been gaining popularity due to the tremendous utility it can provide to even the most challenging of battles. In the pre-“Witch Queen” version of “Destiny 2,” here’s a glimpse at the strong new Stasis build for Hunters. Duskfield Revenant Build with High Discipline As the name says, this build is based on gaining 100 Discipline and employs the Hunter’s Stasis sub-Duskfield class’s grenade.

In PvE, duskfield grenades are exceptionally effective crowd-control weapons, particularly against swarms of melee foes or Champions in end-game content. Although the Stasis bubble can delay and eventually freeze everything inside, Revenants have a trick up their sleeves to make this explosive even more powerful.

This is what players will need to make this build work.

The best way to play the build

Hunters can throw Duskfield grenades with miniature Stasis crystals in the centre of their slowing fields with the Touch of Winter. These crystals may be shot with any weapon, resulting in a powerful detonation that can severely harm or kill everything they come into contact with.

Players can spam Duskfields with 100 Discipline, Whisper of Shards, Elemental Shards, Grenade Kickstart, and Fr0st-EE5, allowing them to control enormous areas at will. After the opponents have been frozen, shoot the Stasis crystal to set off a chain reaction of Stasis explosions, aided by Whisper of Fissures.

At the sacrifice of Whisper of Rending’s utility, Ager’s Scepter and Cryosthesia can make this build even more insane. Legendary weapons with Headstone can also be used in the same way.

For this build, any Kinetic weapon that can work with the Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie combo is ideal.