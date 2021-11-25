‘Destiny 2’: Gjallardays Event Coming Soon, Potential Cross-Save Issue Explained

Following last week’s massive “This Week At Bungie” update, “Destiny 2” developer Bungie decided to release this week’s blog update a little earlier than usual, and it is significantly lighter than previous entries, covering only two important points before the much-anticipated 30th-anniversary update goes live.

The Gjallardays event, which celebrates the impending release of the famous rocket launcher Gjallarhorn for “Destiny 2” with 12 days of sales and promos for “Destiny”-related products over at the Bungie Store, is featured in this week’s blog post.

Bungie partners such as Just Geek, Level Up Wear, and Loot Crate are offering discounts on “Destiny 2”-themed things such as soundtracks, ebooks, digital goods, clothing, plushies, ghost replicas, and other tangible items.

A new exotic sparrow will also be available through the Bungie Rewards program. Players who claim this sparrow will be able to purchase a Techeun-style sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, gamers that complete the Master Cartographer accomplishment in the game will be able to acquire a coin set.

Aside from the Gjallardays festivities, Bungie made an important announcement about the 30th Anniversary Pack and its incompatibility with cross-saves. According to Bungie Support, the pack will be classified DLC rather than Seasonal Content, which means that the contents of the 30th Anniversary Pack will only be available on whatever platform players choose to purchase it on.

If you buy the pack on Steam, you won’t be able to access any of the content, including the new Dungeon and its many goodies, if you buy it on PlayStation or Xbox. The bundle should only be purchased on the console of the buyer’s choice.

The team is also attempting to resolve some of the difficulties that are currently hurting “Destiny 2.” Bungie confirmed a spike in Rutabaga and Potato faults for PC users, as well as a slew of other bugs that could be impacting the overall gameplay experience.

On December 7, the “Destiny 2” 30th Anniversary Pack will be published alongside the major December update, which will include a slew of new exotic weapons, perks, and class abilities. The Gjallarhorn will be included in the pack, as well as a new dungeon, a new six-player activity, and certain weapons from the first “Destiny” game.