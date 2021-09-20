‘Destiny 2’ Crucible Guide: Season 15’s Best Legendary PvP Weapons

Unlike past seasons, the current Crucible meta in “Destiny 2: Season of the Lost” has a highly broad range of viable weaponry. Due to the earlier nerf to shotguns, sniper rifles, and 120 RPM hand cannons, players can now be spotted employing practically every weapon type in PvP.

New “Destiny 2” players can use any weapon they choose in PvP, but for those who want to stay ahead of the competition, here’s a quick list of the finest legendary guns to pick up and employ.

Players of “Destiny 2” should be aware that the Trials of Osiris and raid weapons will not be included in this list because they are all quite powerful, especially in the right hands. All of the weapons on this list are still competitive, but they are considerably easier to obtain for both new and experienced players.

The Lie of Felwinter

Due to its inherent Shot Package perk, which maintains the gun’s spread reasonably uniform, this shotgun remains one of the better Crucible picks post-nerf. Felwinter’s Lie is an extremely aggressive frame shotgun that can be used by any player.

The Monument to Lost Lights is where you can get the gun.

Before the Darkest

The Darkest Before is a fast-firing pulse gun with excellent control. Its low recoil and rapid rate of fire make it an excellent choice for short-to-medium range duels, and it may also be equipped with perks like Surplus and Elemental Capacitor for even more shot consistency.

It can only be earned when the Prophecy dungeon has been completed. The Gridskipper from Season 14’s Override activity is a good option.

Dollars at the Bottom

If rolled with Explosive Payload or Multikill Clip, this 120 RPM hand cannon can hit exceptionally severely. It also has a good range and a high aim assist stat, making it quite user-friendly.

Gambit is the only place where you can get the Bottom Dollar, and it has a very low drop chance. The perk pool is also depleted, making god roll hunting tough. The Dire Promise, which can be purchased from Banshee or Xur, is a good option.

Rush of Chroma

In the current season of Crucible, the Chroma Rush is one of the most popular auto weapons. It boasts a fast rate of fire, adjustable recoil, and the ability to roll with Kill Clip and Moving Target, allowing it to quickly melt opponents.

This weapon can be obtained by participating in the Override action. If you don't have access to Override, you can use Sorrow's Verse instead.