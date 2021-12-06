Despite essential donations, the ‘Jewel on the Hill’ faces a difficult winter.

The effort to save Everton Library has received a nearly £100,000 boost, raising hopes that the facility would survive the winter and reopen in the future.

The iconic library will receive £92,000 to start surveys and perform necessary repairs to prevent further degradation.

Concerns had been raised concerning the extent of the library’s destruction and decay since it closed in 1999.

Storm Arwen in late November caused more damage to the library, and more storms are expected to hit Liverpool in December.

According to a council assessment, it is “essential that these repairs be programmed and developed as a priority” in order to avoid having to spend further money on its restoration.

Jane Corbett, an Everton ward councillor and deputy mayor, said the project “was close to her heart” and that it is “important to conserve this asset” during the council’s cabinet meeting on Friday.

The library has been in a condition of decay since it closed its doors in 1999, with a number of proposals attempting to bring the Grade II listed structure back into service failing.

The ‘jewel on the hill,’ now 125 years old, has remained a symbol of the city for those who grew up in the Everton and Kirkdale areas, and was a vital community asset until it was closed over two decades ago due to a reduction in library services.

In October, a fresh campaign to reopen Everton Library was begun, with the goal of completing a transformational renovation that would offer a multi-purpose community centre and ensuring the iconic structure’s continued existence for another 125 years.

Plans to begin remedial work, which would be the first phase in the project, were postponed in October due to a reapproval procedure.

The £92,000 will be used to secure the structure of the building and prevent it from falling further into ruin, as approved by cabinet.

