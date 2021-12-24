Despite being promised the day off, Sainsbury’s employees are required to work on Boxing Day.

Staff at a Sainsbury’s store are “furious” after being told they will have to work Boxing Day after being promised the day off.

One man, whose wife works as a shelf stacker at a superstore in Newton Abbot, Devon, said his family had planned to visit relatives but now had to return early for work.

Sainsbury’s announced in September that all of their stores would be closed on Boxing Day.

“The decision to close all stores has been made in recognition of the tremendous efforts of colleagues throughout a hard 18 months, from the commencement of the pandemic,” they stated in a statement.

“Sainsbury’s senior leaders have been listening carefully to colleagues and trade unions, and have taken this action in response to their comments.”

In Devon, the worker, who did not want to be identified, said management had initially told employees that the business would be closed for two days during Christmas as a “thank you” to all employees.

“Now they’ve discovered that employees who work evenings at the bigger supermarkets still have to work,” he told DevonLive.

“Some folks have planned to visit family distant from home, and now they must return early.”

“Everyone is furious.

“They said it was a thank you to ‘all colleagues’ when they made the news.

“It’s sad since it happened again after last Christmas, when many individuals didn’t get to see their relatives.

“The crew worked tirelessly throughout Covid, and this is how they are being recognized.” It’s simply not right!” “The great majority of colleagues will not need to work,” a Sainsbury’s representative told DevonLive.

“There will be some shifts in logistics and our stores that will go on as usual so that we can make sure we’re well-stocked for our customers when we reopen on the 27th, but everyone who supports these shifts will be paid more.”