Desmond Tutu, Archbishop of Canterbury Tutu passes away at the age of 90.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning fighter for racial justice and LGBT rights, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has died at the age of 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death, calling it “another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of remarkable South Africans who have handed us a liberated South Africa.”

The archbishop was a frequent visitor to Liverpool, and the Centre for War and Peace Studies at Liverpool Hope University is named after him.

Tutu was a staunch opponent of apartheid in South Africa, working relentlessly and peacefully to bring it down.

As the first black bishop of Johannesburg and then Archbishop of Cape Town, the vivacious, blunt-spoken priest utilized his pulpit, as well as many public rallies, to galvanize public opinion against racial unfairness both at home and abroad.

