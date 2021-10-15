‘Desitiny 2’: Xur’s Location and Inventory for October 15.

Destiny 2 has been updated once more, with Xur traveling to a new area and restocking his inventory with new gear.

If you’re unfamiliar with Xur, he’s a mysterious merchant in Destiny 2 who travels the cosmos dealing rare artifacts. He could be at the EDZ one week and then appear in the Tower region or on the planet Nessus the following.

While Xur’s moves are unexpected, there are a few aspects of him that are constant. He’ll always be selling at least four exotic items (one weapon and three pieces of armor), and he’ll change locations every week on the dot.

Xur, speaking of which, moves his shop to a new location every Friday at 1 p.m. ET. He’ll stay in this region until Bungie resets Destiny 2 the following Tuesday (again, at 1 p.m. ET).

This means you only have 96 hours to locate down the merchant and look through his inventory before he vanishes.

For the weeks of October 15–19, where is Xur in ‘Destiny 2’?

Xur can be found at the Tower Hanger this week.

On Tuesday, October 19, at 1 p.m. ET, he will vanish from this spot, so pay him a visit before then.

This Week at Xur’s Exotic Inventory

While Xur’s inventory is continually changing, you can rest assured that he will always be selling enticing products.

This is what he has in store as of October 15 in terms of unusual stuff.

D.A.R.C.I.D.A.R.C.I.D.A.R.C (Exotic Sniper Rifle)

st0mp-EE5 st0mp-EE5 st (Exotic Hunter Leg Armor)

Synthoceps is a type of synthoceps (Exotic Titan Gauntlets)

Transversal Moves (Exotic Warlock Leg Armor)

Keep in mind that after October 19, he will no longer be selling these things. As a result, if you’re keen to get your hands on any of the items listed above, you’ll have to act quickly before the time passes.

Xur was based in EDZ’s Winding Grove region last week. He was trading the Telesto Fusion Rifle, Bombardiers leg armor, Mk. 44 Stand Asides, and Winter’s Guile gauntlets in that location.

Keep in mind that after October 19, he will no longer be selling these things. As a result, if you're keen to get your hands on any of the items listed above, you'll have to act quickly before the time passes.