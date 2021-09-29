Denise Welch is devastated by the loss of her father, Vin.

Following her father’s passing, Denise Welch has been left bereft.

The actress shared the terrible news on her Instagram page, and her fans and celebrity friends were quick to express their sympathies.

Denise’s father, Vin, had recently been hospitalized to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia for the second time, but due to Covid-19, the actress was unable to visit him.

Denise posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself holding her father’s hand today.

“The words I’ve dreaded expressing my whole life,” she wrote in a lengthy message accompanying the photo. We lost our father, the life force that was Vin Welch, last night at 11 p.m.

“After making a miraculous recovery from major surgeries recently, pneumonia combined with his pre-existing pulmonary fibrosis was too much for him to bear.”

“He left us surrounded by his family, who loved us unconditionally. I’m unable to function because to my loss, but I know he meant so much to so many people, including some who had never met him.

“I’ve never seen someone battle harder to stay at a party than my father, and last night was no exception. He was a man who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.”

“The nurses in Ward 6 at Durham University Hospital will always have a special place in our hearts because they provided Dad with the most peaceful death anyone could dream for. They fawned over him, and he fawned over them.

“To mention a few, Heather, Lauren, Naz, Chloe, Graham, and Debs. You will never be forgotten by us. Dad, I adore you. Heartbroken.”

Fans and celebrity acquaintances of the 63-year-old were quick to express their sympathies on her Facebook post.

“I’m really sorry Denise…. he was a one-off and there’s going to be one hell of a celebration in heaven,” Ruth Langsford, host of This Morning, remarked. I understand your heart is breaking, but grief is the cost of love. You’ll always have him with you. Vin, rest in peace.”

Carol Vorderman, a TV host, penned, “Oh Densy.” I’m very sorry.”

Many of Denise’s fans expressed their condolences, with one fan, @Nadinemulkerrin, writing: “So sorry to hear this Denise.”

“Sending,” said a second fan, @laura buttimer higgins.

