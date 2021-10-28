Demarai Gray makes a transfer claim for Everton and refers to a ‘crazy guy’ in the dressing room.

Demarai Gray has spoken out about how his move to Everton went so well and how Rafa Benitez has managed to get the best out of him.

Following the additions of Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic, the winger was the Spaniard’s third signing after being confirmed as the new Blues manager in the summer. He joined for £1.7 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

On his return to the Premier League, the 25-year-old has spent no time in showing himself to his new fans, scoring three goals in a succession of excellent displays.

After applauding former club Leverkusen for facilitating his transfer, the attacker believes Benitez’s man-management style has helped him improve his early form.

“I would say it [the transfer]was fairly smooth,” Gray told Football Daily.

“Obviously, as a player, you’re aware of potential attention and teams, and it went really smoothly.”

“On their behalf, Leverkusen made things simple, and the entire trade was simple.”

“I knew the boys here from my U21s days, so it made it a lot easier.” I had a conversation with the management.

“He likes to coach, he loves to coach.” You must train a squad and its strategies all-around, but man-management and individual instruction are excellent.

“Having a boss who believes in you and has faith in you has helped me a lot.” He’s a good boss, and I’m having a good time.” Since his arrival at Goodison Park, Gray has struck up an instant rapport with a number of players, with the 25-year-bond old’s with fellow newcomer Townsend receiving a lot of attention.

The winger, on the other hand, believes he has excellent chemistry with a former England under-21 teammate.

Gray hasn’t worked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin since the win over Brighton at the end of August, but it’s evident that he’s looking forward to doing so again.

He continued, “Yeah, I’ve played with Dom from the England days as well.”

“He’s a fantastic athlete who has developed into a true striker in recent years.” In the first few games we played together, we had a good chemistry.

“Over the course of this season and the next few years, we’ll contribute with a.”