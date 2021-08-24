Deliveroo will soon sell more than 400 goods from Boots.

Boots will try delivering more than 400 of its products on Deliveroo, making it the latest retailer to offer home delivery through the app.

The Clayton Square store in Liverpool is one of 14 participating in the experimental scheme, which will allow customers to get vitamins, make-up, and snacks through the Deliveroo app.

The health and beauty retailer will begin a pilot program on Monday, August 30, with the intention of expanding it if it is successful.

“We are really happy about this new relationship with Deliveroo and have carefully picked over 400 products for its launch to assist our consumers obtain the things they need when they need them,” Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com in the UK, said.

“As our online business expands, this relationship allows our customers to swiftly and conveniently access our products.

“It will come in handy for times when you need something immediately but can’t leave the house, such as when you’re sick or caring for your children.”

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, a number of large companies, such as Deliveroo, have made their services available via apps and websites, with an increasing number of people shopping for vital goods without having to leave their homes.

“This agreement will offer greater choice and selection for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more employment for riders across the UK,” said Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo’s chief business officer for the UK and Ireland.

In the United Kingdom, Deliveroo now employs over 50,000 ‘riders.’

The initial test scheme for Boots will include 14 outlets across the UK, with other necessary items such as baby products also available.

The following stores are part in the trial:

Birmingham is a city in the United Kingdom (High Street)

Brighton is a city in the United Kingdom (North Street)

Cambridge is a city in the United Kingdom (Petty Curry)

Edinburgh is a city in Scotland (Princes Street)

Leeds is a city in England (Trinity)

Liverpool is a city in the United Kingdom (Clayton Square)

London is the capital of the United Kingdom (Brent Cross, Croydon Whitgift Centre, Liverpool Street Station and Piccadilly Circus)

Milton Keynes is a British economist who was born in the (Crown Walk)

Newcastle is a city in the United Kingdom (Eldon Square)

Nottingham is a city in England (Victoria Centre)

Southampton is a city in England (Above Bar Street)

From Monday, customers who reside near one of these stores will be able to find it on the Deliveroo app or website.