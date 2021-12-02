December Xbox Game Pass Update: New Games, Benefits, and Every Game Leaving the Service

The final round of Xbox Game Pass acquisitions for 2021 has been revealed, and it includes some extremely intriguing titles.

With huge titles like Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Game Awards candidate Psychonauts 2 appearing on the service at launch, Xbox Game Pass has had an incredible year. Throughout 2021, they’ve also had a few intriguing bonuses, like one that gave subscribers a free Disney Plus trial.

Not content to rest on its laurels, Xbox is gearing ready to conclude the year on a high note, with one of the most significant Game Pass updates to date in December. The Halo Infinite campaign, which launches on December 8, is obviously the main attraction, but there are a few additional highlights as well.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, for example, will be available on the service on December 14, just in time for the second season of programming. The cooperative multiplayer shooter is a terrific alternative for individuals who want to hang out with their friends while gaming, especially if you’re all fans of the Aliens mythology.

The next season will begin on December 14, bringing with it an additional “Point Defense” mode, challenge cards, weaponry, and cosmetics. So, if you haven’t done so already, now is the greatest moment to (orbital) drop in.

Not to mention, in December, Among Us will be available on Game Pass for both console and PC players. Again, the social deduction game is best enjoyed with friends, which is fortunate because you’ll soon all be able to download it without difficulty.