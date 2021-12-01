December Community Day in ‘Pokemon GO’: Start Time, Featured Pokemon, and Field Research Tasks

The Pokemon GO Community Day in December 2021 is a big one, bringing a lot of bonuses and possibilities to add to your roster as the year comes to a close.

If you’re unfamiliar with Niantic’s perennially profitable cash cow, Community Days are monthly events. Trainers will benefit from quicker progression and uncommon Pokemon becoming more common in the wild during these special events. They are simply the greatest time to play this augmented-reality game if you want to escape the job of monotonous grinding. They usually fall on a weekend.

While a Pokemon GO Community Day is usually just that (a single day), Niantic is making a bigger deal out of December’s iteration because it’s the year’s final one. As a result, it will take place over the course of a full weekend this time, with separate bonuses set aside for Saturday and Sunday.

This celebration will not only be extended, but it will also have a big content. According to the official blog, the December 2021 Community Day will feature every Pokemon that has been in prior Community Days in 2021, ensuring that there will be plenty of catch possibilities.

Here’s all you need to know about Pokemon GO’s December 2021 Community Day, including when it will take place, what benefits will be available, and which (many) highlighted Pokemon will be available.

When is the December ‘Pokemon GO’ Community Day?

The upcoming Pokemon GO Community Day, as previously said, is more correctly described as a whole weekend.

The event will be split into two sections, the first of which will begin at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, December 18. This event will last till 5 p.m.

The second half will begin on Sunday, December 19 at 11 a.m., following a brief intermission. This is planned to end at 5 p.m. once again.

December Community Day Bonuses in ‘Pokemon GO’

As usual, you’ll be able to take advantage of limited-time perks that make it easier to capture and trade Pokemon over both Community Days. The following are some of them: Three hours of incense will be burned during the ceremony. The duration of lure modules engaged during the event is three hours. The distance required to hatch Eggs will be shortened. This is a condensed version of the information.